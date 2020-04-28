Authorities arrest Madison woman suspected of picking up prison escapees

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested a Madison woman who they say drove a getaway vehicle for two men who had escaped from prison.

Katherine R Wooderick, age 46 of Madison, was taken into custody Tuesday at her residence in Madison with the assistance of the Madison Police Department, according to a news release.

The two escapees, Thomas E. Deering, 45, and James Robert Newman, 36, scaled fences to break out of the Columbia Correctional Institution just before 5 a.m. April 16, authorities say.

The sheriff's office says the two inmates started their escape from CCI at 4:25 a.m. and were over both fences at 4:35 a.m.

Surveillance video showed the men were picked up at 5:54 a.m. that morning at the Poynette Piggly Wiggly and traveled south on Highway 51 leaving Poynette.

Wooderick was booked into the Columbia County Jail on 2 counts of Escape as Party to a Crime.

A kitchen worker at Columbia Correctional Institution was arrested on the evening of the escape.

Holly Marie Zimdahl, 46, of rural Pardeeville is charged with two felonies -- escape, criminal arrest and delivering illegal articles to an inmate.

Deering and Newman were arrested in Rockford the day after their escape when they showing up at a nonprofit, hungry and cold.