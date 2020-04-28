Caring adults adopt La Crescent grads

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Graduation ceremonies were canceled around that nation, leaving many seniors feeling down.

Jenny LaRue decided to create a Facebook page where people can Adopt A Senior.

How it works is parents post their senior's photo on the Facebook page along with their child's accomplishments. Then caring individuals can either send gift cards, letters of encouragement to a senior.

The seniors are all from La Crescent. The Facebook page has about 400 members.

LaRue said she knows times are hard right now and appreciates everyone who adopted a senior.

"In this time, when it is so easy to be negative with all these things are going on, I just want to inject a little positivity," LaRue said. "Seniors work hard for the 13 years they are in school, and it is nice to have people extend their hand to show our kids support."

LaRue said so far all of the high school seniors that attended La Crescent High School and the ones who live in La Crescent but attend other schools, have been adopted.