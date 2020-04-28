Minnesota’s coronavirus death toll tops 300; new cases spike

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/WXOW) - Minnesota’s coronavirus death toll has topped 300 people as 15 new deaths raised the statewide total to 301.

And the state on Tuesday reported its highest daily total of confirmed cases yet at 365, boosting the total to 4,181. 1,912 no longer need isolation according to the state.

The previous high was 261 new cases Saturday.

The figures were updated late Tuesday morning by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The new cases include 78 in Nobles County of southwestern Minnesota, the hardest-hit part of the state outside the Twin Cities, where the big JBS pork plant in Worthington had to shut down because of the outbreak.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher.

A total of 912 people have required hospitalization. Of those, 314 are hospitalized as of Tuesday with 120 in intensive care.

Nearly 64,000 tests have been done to date in the state.

No new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday by the state in either Fillmore, Houston, or Winona counties.

County Positives Deaths Fillmore 12 1 Houston 1 0 Winona 66 14 Figures provided by the Minnesota Department of Health