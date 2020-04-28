Cybercriminals exploiting COVID-19 pandemic for commercial gain

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Digital security experts are advising technology users to be on the lookout for potential COVID-19 related cyber attacks.

The United States Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Agency issued an alert stating that cybercriminals are exploiting the pandemic for commercial gain.

Some of the threats include phishing emails using the subject of 'coronavirus' as a lure, and attacks on video conference call programs for those who are working remotely. Experts say that websites with incorrect domain names and spelling errors are other key signs of potential cyber attacks.

"If it doesn't feel right, take another look and go back," said Dave Hayden, information systems director for Eau Claire County. "They really want you to take a link or open a file, and if you're not comfortable or don't recognize the sender, you don't have to do that."

Experts also recommend creating password for online conference calls to protect from the public joining your virtual meetings.