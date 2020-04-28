Drive-in theater offers to host graduation

CHETEK, Wis. (WXOW) - Activities and classes are closed for the remainder of the school year, leaving seniors without the milestone of a high school graduation ceremony. Luckily, the Stardust Drive-In Theater in Chetek is aiming to change that.



"They've worked really hard," said manager Mikayla Eraquam. "That's 12 years of education to go into that, and I think having that moment, even though it's not the typical graduation ceremony, it's still rewarding."

With approval from the Barron County Health Department, the theater is offering to host graduation ceremonies at its facility, so friends and family can celebrate 2020 graduates from the safety of their own cars.



"Maybe this will help them out," said Stardust owner Paul Javener. "Maybe that'll be a good thing for them. Something to remember. The night they graduated from the drive-in theater."

With 60-foot wide movie screens and audio capabilities ready to go, the theater can broadcast photos or video of the seniors, and are even looking to build a stage where students can walk across to have a moment in the spotlight, even if they can't grab their diploma right then.



"It is an important moment, so we want to be able to give people that experience even though they might not be able to have it in the typical high school graduation way," said Eraquam.

Stardust workers said they've already had five schools interested, and the best part is: it won't cost those schools a penny.



"We're doing it through donations," said Javener. "It's not a way to make money here. We're sitting here ready to open, we can't open, so we want to do something. The drive-in is a lonely place without people in the lot."

If schools are interested, they can contact Stardust Drive-In on its Facebook page, or email stardusttrophy@yahoo.com