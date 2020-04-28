Drug overdose deaths on track to double 2019 total

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Overdose deaths in La Crosse County are on track to double the total number of deaths in 2019.

12 drug overdose deaths have been reported in La Crosse County since the start of 2020.

In 2019, La Crosse County had 22 deaths in total, down two from 2018.

Four deaths have been reported in March with one death in April so far. Health officials say it's too early to draw a link between COVID-19 and overdoses. Statistically, January and February have been deadlier months as of right now.

"You’d need a much larger sample size I think, or to look at it over a longer period of time to say that," said Al Bliss of Alliance to Heal and La Crosse County Public Health Educator.

Bliss added that he is still awaiting non-fatality overdoses to get a clearer picture of the problem. Fentanyl, methamphetamine, and alcohol have been major factors contributing to overdose deaths this year. More relapses and bad batches of heroin, often mixed with fentanyl, have also been observed by health officials.

Dr. Chris Eberlein of Gundersen Health System believes there are a few more factors that could be contributing to the increase, especially with the rise of COVID-19 in March.

"I think you’re seeing patients delaying care, coming in," said Dr. Eberlein. "Maybe not calling and seeking the mental health services that they should be for fear, or if they think they can’t get in."

Still, Bliss notes that the evidence is not there yet that could link COVID-19 to the increase, but it could be depending on what results come back for the end of April and May. So far, April has seen only one overdose death, and January still tops the list with six deaths.

Health professionals are encouraging people to continue their treatments and work with counselors or providers to have appointments in alternative methods, like telemedicine.

There are a few resources that people can access during this time if they need it. Great Rivers 211 has a 24/7 helpline that can connect people to drug and alcohol treatment services. The La Crosse County Human Services Department can also connect you to resources. Contact them by calling 608-784-4357 (HELP).