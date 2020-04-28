Evers reopens 34 Wisconsin state parks closed since April 10

Thirty-four Wisconsin state parks and recreational areas closed for three weeks will be able to reopen Friday as temperatures increase across the state and cases of coronavirus level off. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced the reopenings on Tuesday. Evers ordered the closure of 40 state parks and recreational areas on April 10. The closures included some of the state’s most popular hiking and camping destinations, all in southern and southeastern Wisconsin. Popular parks that will reopen include Devil’s Lake, Governor Dodge and Kettle Moraine. Gibraltar Rock, Pewit’s Nest, Parfrey’s Glen and Dells of The Wisconsin River natural areas will remain closed.