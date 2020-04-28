WATCH 1:30 pm: WI National Guard, Health Services update on COVID-19 response
Maj. General Paul Knapp, Wisconsin's adjutant general, and DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk are holding a briefing at 1:30 pm to update the response by the Wisconsin National Guard, Wisconsin Emergency Management, and Department of Health Services working in the State Emergency Operations Center in Madison.
