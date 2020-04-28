Great Rivers United Way gives $10,500 for free hot meals

TOMAH, WIS. (WXOW) - Great Rivers United Way is giving the Boys and Girls Club of Tomah $10,500 from its Emergency Response Funding.

With the grant, 100 hot meals are able to be provided Monday through Friday.

"We know that the schools are offering lunches and so we saw where the gap was. Kiddo's weren't getting dinner or supper time so we wanted to provide that," said Tomah BGC Site Director Amy Whitwam.

While screening for grants, Great River United Way said that they saw the need for the Boys and Girls Club in the community.

"In looking at this crisis, we're looking at what can we do best, and what we do best is we raise money and get it out to those in need," said Great River United Way Community Impact Director Liz Evans.

100 meals are cooked and handed out Monday through Friday. You do not need to have a connection to the club to receive a meal. Anyone is welcome to stop by and grab a meal.

The club is located at 105 W. Milwaukee St.