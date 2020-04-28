Iowa sheriff charged with assault resigns ahead of removal

An Iowa sheriff has resigned after being charged with assaulting his wife and officers who arrested him. Calhoun County Sheriff Scott Anderson resigned Monday, just hours before scheduled a court hearing to hear evidence to remove him. Court documents detail the testimonies of other deputies and coworkers who say Anderson was often drunk, failed to show up at crime scenes while on duty and, according to one deputy, reported for work only four days during May last year. Mason City Police Chief Gerald Frick said in an affidavit that he doesn’t think Anderson “should have access to weapons.”