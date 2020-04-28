Minnesota’s coronavirus death toll tops 300; new cases spike

Minnesota’s coronavirus death toll has topped 300 people as 15 new deaths raised the statewide total to 301. And the state on Tuesday reported its highest daily total of confirmed cases yet at 365, boosting the total to 4,181. The previous high was 261 new cases Saturday. The new cases include 78 in Nobles County of southwestern Minnesota, the hardest-hit part of the state outside the Twin Cities, where the big JBS pork plant in Worthington had to shut down because of the outbreak. Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher.