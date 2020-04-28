8.4 percent of COVID-19 tests come back positive; 19 more dead

MADISON (WXOW/WKOW) -- More confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Wisconsin on Tuesday along with the number of fatalities attributed to the disease.

Health officials and Gov. Tony Evers have said they will monitor the percentage of new tests that come back positive to determine when the state can reopen. Today, 8.4 percent of new tests were positive. Fourteen days of consistent decline will be needed to reopen the state.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing.

The number of people infected by the coronavirus since the outbreak began is 6,289, an increase of 208 since the day before.

Over 63,000 tests have come back negative, 2,224 more than Sunday.

The disease has killed 300 Wisconsinites. That is up 19 from yesterday.

Twenty-three percent of those testing positive so far have been hospitalized, 1,456 people. That is 41 more than the day before.

In total, there are 351 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state.

On Thursday, health officials released the number of recovered cases. That figure stands at 2,313. The new statistic seems to rely heavily on the assumption most people recover within a month, rather than actual verification through testing.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

On Monday, state figures show that in the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, there were six total COVID-19 patients in the hospital. None were in intensive care.

Grant County had one new case according to the state.

Other counties don't release their numbers until later in the afternoon. This story will be updates as those new figures become available.