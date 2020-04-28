New COVID-19 testing site open in Sparta

SPARTA, WIS. (WXOW) - As the Governor urges for more testing, Mayo Clinic Health System is helping to narrow the gap on testing in rural areas.

Open Monday through Friday from noon to 4 pm, people are able to be tested from their cars.

If you're feeling symptoms, contact your provider or the Mayo Clinic nurse triage for appropriate screening.

"It's critically important that as we think about COVID and starting to open things again, that we are able to test everybody, both in cities and in rural areas to properly identify cases," said MD MPH, Jessica Sosso of Mayo Clinic Health System in Sparta.

To start your screening process, you need to call first. The Sparta Mayo Clinic Health System at 608-269-1770.