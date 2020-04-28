New Driftless Solar Co-op offered for MN residents

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - With more spring sunshine, some might be thinking of harnessing that power. The nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors wants to make that easier for Minnesotans with a new co-operative.

Free to join, the group is open to residents of Fillmore, Goodhue, Houston, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona Counties. Bobby King, the Minnesota director for Solar United Neighbors, said this gives people a chance to leverage bulk purchasing power.

“The co-op will enable Driftless area homeowners, farmers, and business owners to join the growing community of people saving money by harnessing solar power,” said King. “What we call ‘solar co-ops’ are simply groups of people who work together to get the best price from an installer, share and support each other in the process of going solar, and tap into the expertise here at Solar United Neighbors.”

Learn more by attending a webinar about the co-op on Wednesday, April 29. It runs from 6:30 to 8 on a video conferencing platform.

Registration is required. You can do so by clicking here or contacting King by phone at (507) 450-7258 or email bking@solarunitedneighbors.org.