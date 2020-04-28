Pence comes under fire for going maskless at Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence chose not to wear a face mask while touring the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

It's an apparent violation of the world-renowned medical center's policy requiring them.

Video feeds show he didn't wear a mask when he met with a Mayo employee who has recovered from COVID-19.

He was also maskless when he visited a coronavirus testing lab.

And Pence was the only participant not to wear a mask during a roundtable discussion. Food and Drug Administration chief Stephen Hahn was among those wearing masks.

Pence explained his decision by stressing that he has been frequently tested for the virus.

