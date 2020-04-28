Pence lauds Minnesota’s COVID-19 fight in Mayo Clinic visit

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence has visited the Mayo Clinic for a first-hand look at its research on the coronavirus and its plans to help Minnesota scale up its coronavirus testing.

Pence was accompanied in Rochester by Gov. Tim Walz. The Democratic governor recently announced a “moonshot” partnership with Mayo and the University of Minnesota to boost the state’s capacity to 20,000 tests per day.

Pence says he knew when he heard about the partnership that this was the right time and Minnesota was the right state to visit.

Pence also visited with a coronavirus patient who has recovered. And he toured a testing lab.

