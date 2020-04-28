Severe weather possible…

Stormy Tuesday…

Showers and a few non-severe t-storms are moving through the area today, but just how strong will the trailing lines of t-storms be as we head into the evening? It all depends on how much sunshine and warmth develops. A low pressure system and warm front are placed over the region, so severe weather is still possible, including a tornado or two. Stay tuned to News 19 as the storms evolve!

Showery Wednesday…

Strong winds and scattered showers are likely to remain in the area on Wednesday. Some of the wind gusts could reach to between 30 and 40 mph.

Nice end to the week…

Drier air will move in for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Temperatures will rebound into the 60s, perhaps the lower 70s on Saturday.

Stay informed and be ready for severe weather this evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden