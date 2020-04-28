Some WI state parks and forests to reopen

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin DNR plans to reopen 34 state parks, forests, and recreational areas on May 1.

Governor Tony Evers directed the DNR to allow the reopenings under special conditions such as social distancing and limiting the number of people in the parks.

Earlier this month, Evers closed a number of parks and DNR properties citing unprecedented crowds, litter and vandalism after the state offered free admission.

The governor's order opens all DNR boat launches at open state properties.

Other parts, detailed below, include keeping restrooms, playgrounds, shelters, and headquarters stations closed.

Starting May 1, visitors to the parks and trails will need an annual pass to enter. They need to be purchased with a credit card by calling 1-888-305-0398 between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week. Visitors must show either the sticker or proof of purchase to get into a park or trail.

Here are the details as released by the governor's office:

ADMISSION REQUIRED STARTING MAY 1

An annual park sticker and/or trail pass will be required to visit state parks and trails.

Annual stickers will be available for purchase with credit card by phone 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. seven days a week by calling toll free: 1-888-305-0398. We thank you in advance for your patience as we may be experiencing heavy call volumes.

Annual passes are NOT available for purchase at individual properties. Visitors must have an annual admission sticker adhered to their vehicle or proof of purchase for entry.

Once proof of purchase is shown, visitors must place proof of purchase on the dash of the windshield while parked within the boundary of the property.

The 2020 annual vehicle admission sticker is valid through Dec. 31, 2020.

HOURS OF OPERATION

State parks and forests will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, a change from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Properties will be closed to the public every Wednesday for maintenance and upkeep.

Northern Forests, Flowages, Lower Wisconsin Riverway, and Wild Rivers will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week. Specific properties listed below. Black River State Forest Brule River State Forest Chippewa Flowage Flambeau River State Forest Governor Earl Peshtigo River State Forest Governor Knowles State Forest Lower Wisconsin State Riverway Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest Pike Wild River Pine-Popple Wild River Turtle Flambeau Flowage Willow Flowage

Hunting and fishing will be allowed on all open properties in accordance with legal season structure and hours. Access to some areas may be limited to walk-in or water access only.

The following properties will remain closed for the health and safety of the public, staff, and property integrity: Gibraltar Rock state natural area Pewit’s Nest state natural area Parfrey's Glen state natural area Dells of The Wisconsin River state natural area





BOAT LAUNCHES

DNR boat launches are open at open state properties.

All anglers and recreational boaters should practice social distancing and keep travel to a minimum.

If individuals can lawfully access Wisconsin’s rivers and lakes, they are free to navigate upon them while engaging in outdoor recreation.



TRAILS

All linear/rail trails are open to the public, which includes ATV trails.

The Ice Age Trail remains open.

An annual state trail pass is required for anyone age 16 or older biking, cross-country skiing, horseback riding or in-line skating on certain trails. A state trail pass is NOT required for walking or hiking. The annual trail passes are valid through Dec. 31 of the year they are issued.



RESTROOMS AND BUILDINGS

Restrooms at all state properties will be closed. This includes the closure of restrooms on properties currently open to the public.

All other facilities will remain closed, including towers, shelters, playgrounds, nature centers, headquarters, contact stations and concession buildings.

Attractions where social distancing cannot be achieved will be closed as needed at various properties.



PRE-DETERMINED SAFETY CAPACITY LIMITATIONS

At times, many properties will likely reach their pre-determined safety capacity. When this happens, visitors may be denied entry to the park until existing visitors leave. Visitors are encouraged to explore other DNR recreation areas or visit during non-peak hours before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m.

State Parks likely to temporarily prohibit additional visitors include: Copper Falls Devil’s Lake Governor Dodge Governor Nelson Harrington Beach Hartman Creek High Cliff Interstate Kinnickinnic Kettle Moraine Southern Unit Lapham Peak Perrot, Rib Mountain Roche-a-Cri Whitefish Dunes Willow River



CAMPING AND EVENTS

Camping, group camps and shelters will remain closed until May 26. Refunds will be issued to all customers.

Limited numbers of remote, backpack and boat-in campsites are available on a first-come first-serve basis. A list of some of the properties offering this type of camping include: Brule River State Forest Crex Meadows State Wildlife Area Dunnville Wildlife Area Flambeau River State Forest Governor Earl Peshtigo River State Forest Governor Knowles State Forest Meadow Valley State Wildlife Area Tiffany Wildlife Area Van Loon State Wildlife Are Willow Flowage

Volunteer activities remain suspended at DNR properties.

All events and special event permits are canceled until May 26.

The public should follow simple steps to prevent illness and avoid exposure to this virus including: