Strong to severe storms possible today

Storm set-up…

Low pressure system will be diving out of the west. The low pressure system will meet the Coulee Region. This will keep the strongest of the storms into the south-central today. However, there will still be the chance for stronger storms to develop closer to the low in our backyard.

Arrival: Light rain could start as early as the lunch rush as the moisture extends into the region. Thunderstorms will become more likely as the low pressure nears Western Wisconsin.

Severe Storms: The time frame to keep an eye on for severe weather will be early afternoon into the evening (~3 PM – 8 PM). The storms look to develop south-central Minnesota and intensify in southeastern Minnesota.

Variables: The severe weather components will include; local gusty winds, large hail, and the potential for isolated tornadoes.

Ending: This system does not take a quick exit. As the low pressure heads east it will bring wrap-around moisture. This will keep the chance for light rainfall into our Wednesday (~1 PM end time).

Then attention will also be on the wrap-around winds. There will be a tight pressure gradient which will bring gusty winds. Winds could gust to 40 mph all throughout your Wednesday.

Improvements…

Come late Wednesday the low pressure will be out of the Midwest allowing for the pattern to take a break. Skies will clear and winds will calm. The sunshine will return Thursday with slightly below average temperatures but comfortable

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett