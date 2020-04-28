The Latest: Evers reopens 34 Wisconsin parks, natural areas

Thirty-four Wisconsin state parks and recreational areas closed for three weeks will be able to reopen as temperatures increase across the state and cases of coronavirus level off. Gov. Tony Evers announced the reopenings on Tuesday. Evers ordered the closure of 40 state parks and recreational areas on April 10, citing overcrowding that could hasten the spread of COVID-19, mounting trash, dwindling cleaning supplies and vandalism. The closures included some of the state’s most popular hiking and camping destinations, all in southern and southeastern Wisconsin. Popular parks that will reopen include Devil’s Lake, Governor Dodge and Kettle Moraine.