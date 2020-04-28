Tomah tractor pull canceled for 2020

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Tomah's annual tractor pull, which brings in people from across the country, is canceled for this year.

Organizers released a statement on their Budwiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull Facebook page Tuesday morning.

It will not be rescheduled.

It was scheduled for June 25-27.

The post said although it is expected that the governor's safer-at-home order won't be in effect then, social distancing requirements will likely keep people from large gatherings through June.

"The NTPA is disappointed that we will not be able to partner with the Ag Society and our competitors to put on a show for the great fans of Wisconsin and the Upper Midwest," said Gregg Randall, the Association's General Manager, in the post. "But the safety of our spectators and participants is paramount. We respect both the governor's lawful order and Tomah's carefully considered response to it. We're already looking forward to our return to Recreation Park in 2021."