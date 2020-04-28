Trump says the US is closer to testing international air travelers

By JILL COLVIN, JONATHAN LEMIRE and KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press



WASHINGTON (AP) -President Donald Trump says his administration is considering requiring travelers on certain international flights to undergo temperature and virus checks.

Trump says it hasn't been determined yet whether the federal government or the airlines would conduct the testing, and "Maybe it's a combination of both." Trump's comments Tuesday came during a White House event touting a loan program designed to help small businesses weather the coronavirus pandemic, the Paycheck Protection Program. He said the Small Business Administration has processed more loans in 14 days than it has in the previous 14 years.