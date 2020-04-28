Vernon County Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in the theft of a camper trailer

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Vernon County Crime Stoppers is reporting the theft of a camper trailer sometime between September 2019 and November 2019, a tan-colored 1986 Yellowstone pull-behind camper was stolen from a property on E. River Rd in the Town of Liberty between Readstown and Viola, WI.

The photo with this story is not the camper itself, but the same year and model.

If you have seen the camper picture above please contact Vernon Crime Stoppers. They can be reached a variety of ways including:

Phone: 608-637-8477 or 800-657-6868

App: www.p3tips.com

Web: www.vernoncrimestoppers.org or www.facebook.com/vernoncrimestoppers

Mail: PO Box 1 – Viroqua, WI 54665