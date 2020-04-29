4 of 5 killed in Milwaukee shooting were under age of 20

Police say four of the five people found fatally shot this week at a home in Milwaukee were under the age of 20. Their bodies were found Monday after a 43-year-old man at the house called 911 to report his family was dead. He was arrested at the scene. Milwaukee police on Tuesday identified the five victims as 14-year-old Demetrius Thomas, 16-year-old Tera Agee, 17-year-old Lakeitha Stokes, 19-year-old Marcus Stokes and 41-year-old Teresa Thomas. Police say they were known to the suspect, but they declined to say if all were related. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said a child survived the shooting. Charges could be brought soon.