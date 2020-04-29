52 who worked or voted in Wisconsin election have COVID-19

More than 50 people who voted in person or worked the polls during Wisconsin’s election earlier this month have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. But there are no plans to move or otherwise alter a special congressional election coming in less than two weeks. The state Department of Health Services reported the latest figures on Tuesday, three weeks after the April 7 presidential primary. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers tried to move to a mail-order election but was blocked by the Republican Legislature and conservative controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court. He’s made no such move to alter an upcoming May 12 special congressional election in a mostly rural district.