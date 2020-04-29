As testing capacity grows, WI health officials say anyone with symptoms should get a COVID-19 test

MADISON (WKOW) - In a major shift, Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Tuesday anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should get tested for the disease. Previously, health officials instructed doctors and clinics to only issue tests in cases where the result would determine how doctors treat the patient's symptoms.

"Anyone with symptoms should contact their healthcare provider and ask to be tested," said DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk. "This is a big change in the guidelines for our healthcare providers when it comes to test access. Only a month ago, we told them they should only test the most ill people."

The change in guidance comes as Wisconsin's utilization of COVID-19 tests is woefully behind its growing testing capacity. The state now has the ability to conduct 11,000 tests per day, which is close to the stated goal of 12,000 tests per day as one of the benchmarks in Governor Tony Evers's "Badger Bounce Back" plan.

Despite the surge in capacity, Willems Van Dijk said the state is still conducting between 2,000 and 3,000 tests per day.

"We have some work to do here," Willems Van Dijk said. "There are a number of things we need to solve for to get from 2,000 or 3,000 to closer to 10,000 or 11,000. Part of that is we're working on our criteria for who needs to be tested."

Healthcare professionals and researchers have said from the onset of the pandemic that ample testing is one of the most important responses to the coronavirus. With enough testing to detect most positive cases and trace patients' previous contacts, health officials say there's less risk in reopening more of the economy at a time when there's no cure or vaccine for a deadly virus than can be transmitted by people who are not experiencing any symptoms.

"It's about isolating or boxing in the people with the virus rather than isolated and boxing in all of the people," Van Dijk said.

Van Dijk said in addition to the growing testing capacity, doctors have also established a pattern of other symptoms in COVID-19 cases beyond fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath.

"Things like muscle aches, sore throat, headaches, and as many of us have heard, loss of the sense of smell or taste," Van Dijk said.

What to watch for

As the state conducts more tests, UW-Madison Associate Professor of Population Health Sciences, Ajay Sethi said there will likely be an increase in the amount of new confirmed cases per day. Sethi said it's best to look at the percentage of cases coming back positive.

That trend had been declining until an increase in the rate reported Tuesday by the DHS. Sethi said another indicator to watch with more testing will the rate of cases that result in hospitalization. Sethi said with the state now able to test people with less severe symptoms, that rate should also continue to decline.

"I think that is reflected in the declining hospitalization numbers from a couple of weeks ago to today," Sethi said. "It used to be 29% and now is 23% and should continue to go down moving forward."

Van Dijk said the DHS is considering the possibility of expanding testing to asymptomatic people. She noted that would require much more than 12,000 tests per day, adding the department is not recommending it at this time.