Audit: Wisconsin lottery sales rose 7% last fiscal year

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A new audit shows Wisconsin lottery sales increased nearly 7% over the last fiscal year.

The Legislative Audit Bureau released a report Wednesday that shows ticket sales increased from $667.4 million in fiscal year 2017-18 to $713.1 million in fiscal year 2018-19.

Operating expenses also increased nearly 7%, from $487.2 million to $520.8 million.

The Wisconsin Constitution requires that net proceeds from lottery sales be used for property tax relief.

Auditors found legislators authorized the use of $271.2 million for property tax relief in fiscal year 2019-20.

RELATED: Lotto ticket sold in Jackson County a $10.7 million winner