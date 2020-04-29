Contact tracing helps control COVID-19 spread

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Contact tracing is crucial to limiting COVID-19 spread because it identifies and notifies anyone who might have been near someone who tested positive.

First, La Crosse County Health Department nurses and educators interview the COVID-19 positive patient. Next, they ask who the patient could have been in contact with 48 hours prior to symptom development. Finally, they compile the list of people, notify them, and encourage them to begin a 14-day-quarantine.

"These are humans. These are friends and neighbors and perhaps co-workers who have been in contact with us and we've connected with them in a way that is important during a time that they are not feeling well," La Crosse County Health Department Director Jen Rombalski said. "It means that we can assure that we are not allowing the disease to spread to others."

Rombalski discussed contract tracing during the La Crosse County Health Department briefing on Wednesday. You can watch the entire briefing with this story.

