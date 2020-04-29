Fire-related deaths up during pandemic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis (WQOW)- With people spending more time inside in isolation, firefighters warn that you may be at a higher risk for fires in your homes.

A study from the United States Fire Administration shows fire-related deaths are up 79% compared to this time last year.

Here in the Badger State, the Fire Fighters Foundation wants to remind people to practice fire safety routines while at home during the Safer-at-Home order.

"People are rightly focused on COVID-19 and the resulting public health and economic impacts," said Michael Wos, executive director of the Fire Fighters Foundation. "They might not be paying enough attention to fire safety at a time when they could actually be at a greater risk."

Cooking, heating, and electrical equipment malfunctions are some of the leading causes of fires year round, and firefighters say now is a great time to practice fire safety in your homes.

Wos says to check your smoke detectors once a month and change the batteries twice each year. He also suggests that families should devise an escape plan in case of an emergency.