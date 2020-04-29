Former Liberian security forces commander deported from US

A member of imprisoned former Liberian President Charles Taylor’s security forces has been deported from the United States back to the West African country. Fifty-six-year-old Alexander Mentol Zinnah had been living in Minnesota. Officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported Zinnah on Tuesday and flew him to Liberia, where he was turned over to Liberian law enforcement. In 2017, federal agents based in St. Paul arrested Zinnah for immigration violations. ICE says Zinnah was a member of a rebel group led by Taylor, who was Liberia’s president from 1997 to 2003. Taylor is serving a 50-year prison sentence for war crimes related to atrocities in neighboring Sierra Leone.