Gradual warming into the weekend!

Quite breezy…

Wednesday was a rather breezy and chilly day. We saw gusts upwards of 40 mph for some, especially across SE Minnesota. This was due to our close proximity to the center of low pressure just to the east. Mostly cloudy skies stuck around into the afternoon, but should gradually clear as the evening progresses. We’re looking at lows tonight near 40 degrees.

Warmer temperatures return…

We’re looking at a pretty solid forecast for the next few days! High pressure will set into the region for Thursday, giving us plenty of sunshine in the Upper Midwest. Highs will climb back into the mid 60s, with a north breeze between 10-15mph. Temperatures climb to the upper 60s and low 70s for Friday and Saturday. We have the very slight chance for a few isolated showers both Friday and Saturday, but other than that expect periods of sun and clouds.

Fairly average forecast…

We’re looking at a pretty typical spring forecast for the next week. Right now the best chance for showers looks to be on Sunday as a little disturbance moves through the region. We look to have a couple of chances for rain next week as well on Monday/Tuesday. Highs for the first week of May (next week) look to bounce between the low and mid 60s with lows in the low 40s.

Have a great rest of your night!

Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Warren Sears