Individuals struggling with addiction are giving back during this pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Women who live with addictions are making a difference in the community by preparing meals for others who are going through the same struggles. The women are clients at the Adult and Teen Challenge of Western Wisconsin. This facility is a drug and alcohol recovery center and residential living space for women.

Jessica Schaler, the Program Director for Adult Teen Challenge of Western Wisconsin, said it was a client who recommended making meals for those who are struggling with addiction.

"One of our employees here at Adult Teen Challenge of Western Wisconsin also works for Couleecap, and so I instantly reached out to her and asked if clients over there needed meals," said Schaler.

The meals are made for those who use Couleecap's services and are hand-delivered every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. To date, 45 meals are prepared weekly.

Barb Pollack, a Case Manager for Couleecap, hand delivers the meals.

"We are so blessed to have these ladies prepare and make these delicious meals for Couleecap clients," said Pollack.

Davis Hulme, a Couleecap Participant, said he is thankful for the ladies over at Adult Teen Challenge.

"It is good to see growth and to see these women come together to do common good to help people in the community," Hulme said, "These meals help me out."

The meals were made possible through the Hunger Task Force. Staff at Adult Teen Challenge of Western Wisconsin said the Hunger Task Force donates extra food on top of what they already receive from the nonprofit.