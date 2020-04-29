La Crosse ADRC adapts to pandemic circumstances

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW): The La Crosse Aging and Disability Resource Center continues to serve the adults and people with disabilities in the community, and the family, friends, and caregivers who work with them .

The lobby will remain closed for the time being, but ADRC staff will still be available by phone, Monday through Friday, from 8 am to 4:30 pm. They can assist with information, assistance and counseling related to long-term care, as well as other services.

Transportation will still be available, but limited to essential rides only, such as to or from medical appointments or the grocery store. Until further notice, no copays will be charged.

La Crosse Senior Nutrition Program meal sites are closed, but home deliveries are available Monday through Friday to people 60 or older.

For more information, you can call 608-

785-5700, email adrc@lacrossecounty.org and/or regularly check the ADRC website for updates and virtual options/programming.