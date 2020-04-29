La Crosse City Hall and various City facilities will remain closed to the public through May 25

LA CROSSE,Wis. (WXOW)- Mayor Tim Kabat announced today that La Crosse City Hall and other city facilities will remain closed until May 25 per Governor Tony Evers Safer at Home order.

A full list of updated closures around the city can be found below:

La Crosse Public Libraries. Please check out the Library’s website at www.lacrosselibrary.org for up-to-date information on their services and programs, including new curbside service.



Municipal Service Center – for questions, please contact the MSC via phone 608-789-7508, Monday through Friday, from 7 AM to 3 PM. The City of La Crosse will be offering large-item Spring clean-up on the recycling collection day between May 11 and May 22, 2020.

➢ There will be one (1) collection day, per dwelling, on your regular recycling day.

➢ Each collection is limited to five (5) items per tax parcel.

➢ Electronics and appliances cannot be placed for collection.

➢ Items cannot exceed 300 lbs.

➢ Mattresses and box springs shall be kept separate from other large items as they will be picked up by a different truck and recycled. If rain is in the forecast please cover mattresses and box springs so they remain dry.

If you have questions on specific items, please contact Harter’s Quick Clean-Up, 608-782-2082.



All in-person committee meetings are canceled through May 31st, with a few exceptions.



The following meeting will be conducted via video conferencing:

➢ Board of Public Works – May 4th at 10AM. The BPW will discuss on May 4th whether to

resume our weekly meeting schedule.

➢ Common Council – May 14th at 6 PM



Meetings to be conducted via video conferencing, with potential in-person public hearings in the

Common Council Chambers:

➢ City Plan Commission – May 4th at 4 PM

➢ Judiciary & Administration – May 5th at 6 PM

➢ Finance & Personnel – May 7th at 6 PM