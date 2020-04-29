Gophers coach thinks Martin will surprise for Packers

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) Kamal Martin's college coach at Minnesota is singing his praises.

Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi believes if it wasn't for an injury his senior season he would've been a second or third-round draft pick.

As it was, Martin was chosen in the 5th round by the Packers.

He played inside linebacker for the gophers and can play both inside and outside.

He's an athlete. He's got good length. He's done a great job in his career of being versatile. He's played outside, he's played inside. I think he has some good pass rush ability in terms of blitz scheme. But I think his best spot is inside which is what he moved to this year and really flourished. I think you're getting a really good one," Rossi said.

Martin was second on the team in tackles last season even though he missed 5 games.