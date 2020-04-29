McDonald’s is offering free meals to first responders

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - From April 22 to May 5, healthcare workers and first-responders can receive free thank-you-meals from McDonald's.

McDonald's staff in Onalaska said this is the company's opportunity to spread joy during this pandemic.

First-responders have to show their I.D. to receive one free meal a day.

On Wednesday, Dana Lundgren, a healthcare professional at Gundersen Health System, stopped to get a thank-you meal.

"I appreciate these thank-you meals," Lundgren said. "These meals help boost the morale of the staff. This is a stressful time for everyone, and you feel like you are doing a thankless job sometimes, so just a simple thank-you meal can make a huge difference."

The thank-you meal options include an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles, bacon egg & cheese biscuits for breakfast, and a double cheeseburger, Chicken McNuggets, and Filet-O-Fish for lunch. Breakfast options come with hashbrowns and choice of beverage. Lunch options come with a small fry and choice of drink.

One week into the promotion, Courtesy Corporation McDonald's has served over 17,000 thank-you meals to area first responders and medical providers. They have restaurants in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa.

Over 3,000 thank-you meals have been served in the La Crosse area alone.