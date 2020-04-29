Nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases reported in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Minnesota reported its highest daily total of confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The figures were updated late Wednesday morning by the Minnesota Department of Health.

There are now 4,644 cases of COVID-19 in the state, up 463 from Tuesday. Patients no longer needing isolation is at 2,043.

An additional 18 people were added to the list of those who died from the virus. The total is now 319.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher.

A total of 950 people have required hospitalization. Of those, 320 are hospitalized as of Wednesday with 119 in intensive care.

More than 66,700 tests have been done to date in the state, an increase from 63,800 on Tuesday.

No new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday by the state in either Fillmore, Houston, or Winona counties.

If new figures become available from those counties, this story will be updated to reflect the new numbers.

County Positives Deaths Fillmore 12 1 Houston 1 0 Winona 66 14 Figures provided by the Minnesota Department of Health