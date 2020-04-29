More men contracting, dying from COVID-19 than women, but why?

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Several early studies on COVID-19 point to men contracting and dying from the virus more than women.

According to Dr. Deborah Birx who is the U.S. coronavirus response coordinator, in the United States, an analysis of 1.5 million tests showed that men were more likely to contract COVID-19 than women. The analysis also showed that women have also received more testing than men.

In an interview with ABC News, Dr. Jen Ashton explained some of the reasoning as to why men might be suffering more from the virus.

"At every age group men are at a higher risk of death due to COVID-19 disease," said Dr. Ashton. "These are the theories on the table... Are their hormonal factors at play, and it doesn't necessarily mean the female hormones working well, it could be the opposite. Also, are there immune factors? We tend to think of women having a more robust immune response."

Dr. Ashton also mentioned behavioral and social factors as a potential theory leading to more cases that comes down to behaviors and treatment in a social setting like a hospital.

Men are also more apt to participate in behaviors like smoking and drinking which can increase the chances of developing health issues. There is also a theory that men are expected to 'tough it out' by resisting treatment or seeking medical attention.

In La Crosse County, the story is different with the small sample size available.

"We have actually had a 50-50 split of males and females," said Jen Rombalski, Health Director for the La Crosse County Health Dept. "Our last three cases have all been females, so we have more females than males currently in La Crosse County who have gotten COVID-19."

More information is still needed to create concrete conclusions of the effects of COVID-19 on gender.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently does not track cases by sex in the United States.

Health experts are already speculating on whether or not treatments and vaccines need to have different dosages for men and women.