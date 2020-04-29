DHS: 231 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Wisconsin

MADISON (WXOW) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin rose on Wednesday as did the number of fatalities attributed to the disease.

The Department of Health Services reported 3,326 new test results, of which 231--or 6.9 percent--came back positive.

Health officials and Gov. Tony Evers have said they will monitor the percentage of new tests that come back positive to determine when the state can reopen. Fourteen days of consistent decline will be needed to reopen the state.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing.

As of Wednesday, Wisconsin had 50 labs capable of processing a total of 11,047 tests each day. The number of tests ordered each day is between 2,000 and 3,000.

The number of people infected by the coronavirus since the outbreak began is 6,520.

Over 66,000 tests have come back negative, 3,095 more than Tuesday.

The disease has killed 308 Wisconsinites. That is up eight from yesterday.

Twenty-three percent of those testing positive so far have been hospitalized, 1,489 people. That is 33 more than the day before.

In total, there are 350 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state. 121 are in intensive care.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

On Wednesday, state figures show that in the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, there were four total COVID-19 patients in the hospital, down from six the day before. None were in intensive care.

One new case was reported in La Crosse County. Jen Rombalski, the Director of the La Crosse Co. Health Dept., said the new case is a woman in her early 30s who had a fever and some of the other symptoms associated with COVID-19. 26 of the cases in the county are considered recovered.

No other counties are reporting new cases on Wednesday. Several don't update their numbers until later in the day. When they do, this story will reflect the new information.