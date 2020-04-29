Plant gets meat, products out to community

ALBANY, Wis (WKOW) - It's a rare sight at Elmer Meats in Albany these days. Their freezers are almost empty at the moment. They have been getting orders out daily.

"I've never seen the freezer so empty. We've been making a lot of these packages," said Jacob Elmer. His family owns and operates Elmer Meats. Jacob makes delivers during the pandemic.

Early on during the pandemic, Elmer Meats made a Facebook post asking if anyone needed food, that turned into a daily delivery routine.

"People started responding to us saying 'we want to help too.' We would get checks in the mail for 100 dollars, here use this for somebody who needs meat, somebody who needs food," said Fairy Elmer, one of the owners of Elmer Meats.

Meat has been donated by the Elmers, meat has also been purchased. In the process the Elmers have included local products with their orders and donations like cheese and syrup helping generate some income for local farmers.

"What is happening is that people are getting their needs met through the food, but we are being helped in that our businesses are being helped during this time," said Fairy.

Elmer Meats has sent orders to Evansville, Albany, Brodhead and Orfordville. They have received calls from Janesville and Beloit and expect they will find a way to get meat to people in need there too.

As the donations keep coming in, Elmer Meats is in the process of creating a non profit organization they hope to call Small Businesses, Big Meals.

WKOW reporter Alec Ausmus asked Fairy, "did you ever think this farm would take on this kind of responsibility?"

"No, I mean who knew?" said Fairy. "We are in such uncharted territory right now that who knew? The other day somebody contacted us and said 'we want to give 500 dollars of our stimulus check to this.'"

With some meat processing plants temporarily closed, Elmer Meats has slots at the plants they use filled through the rest of 2020. They expect to be able to keep up with demand during the pandemic.

"You find a way to make it all work," said Fairy. "We've had people want to order from us from far away as well and we find a way to make it work."

Elmer Meats expects to have a refill of pork for their freezers by the end of this week.

To make a donation to Elmer Meats, click here.