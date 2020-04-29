Second woman arrested, accused of aiding prison escape

A second woman has been arrested and accused of helping two inmates who recently escaped from a maximum-security prison in Wisconsin. Sheriff’s officials say the 46-year-old Madison woman drove a vehicle that picked up Thomas Deering and James Newman from a grocery store in Poynette hours after they escaped from the Columbia Correctional Institution April 16. The State Journal reports Deering and Newman scaled two fences at the Portage prison and threw clothing over barbed wire to escape. They were recaptured the next day in Rockford, Illinois. Another woman, 46-year-old Holly Zimdahl, has been charged with aiding in the inmates’ escape.