Soggy, breezy, and gloomy before improvements…

Soggy: As the low pressure system continues to exit the region, light rain will be possible. There will be a chance for scattered showers for most of the day. But portions of the Coulee Region could even stay dry today depending on the set up of showers. There could be a few times of moderate rainfall. Yet, the storm chances have expired but the pattern does not calm down.

Breezy: Due to the exiting low pressure the winds will pick up speed. Wind will gust up to 40 mph from the northwest. This will make for a slightly brisk feel, especially early and late today.

Gloomy: Between the showers, skies will stay gloomy. With the strong winds and lack of sunshine, temperatures will stay within the 50s. This will be nearly 10 degrees below average.

Sunshine returns…

Overnight, the skies will clear but unfortunately, the winds will stay strong into your Thursday. So you could expect a warmer feel due to the sunshine, but a windbreaker will be wanted as winds could gust to 30 mph.

Weekend Outlook…

Peeking into the weekend, there will be a slight chance for a sprinkle late on Friday and Saturday afternoon. But the sunshine will still make an appearance with more comfortable spring-like temperatures.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett