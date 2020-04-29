Thieves make off with 20 golf carts from Walworth County dealer

WALWORTH COUNTY (WKOW) -- Thieves drove away in a semi-truck from a Walworth County golf cart dealer Friday and made off with 20 golf carts, according to authorities.

Video surveillance showed the truck and trailer driving northbound from Brown's Service Wisconsin Golf in the village of Walworth, and was last seen on camera at the Pilot Travel Center in Beloit.

The semi-truck and trailer were located in Chicago the next day, on April 25, around 4 p.m. without the golf carts.

An alert was sent from the Wisconsin Crime Network for any information on sightings of this semi-truck and trailer, and any information on the missing club cars.