Weather Wednesday – Storm in a jar

With all the active weather lately, today we are creating a storm cloud!

All you will need for this project is a clear glass or jar, water, shaving cream and food color (pipet may be wanted as well).

This is a great project because it's exciting, fun but also a learning lesson. Also this is one that doesn't linger on the counter top unused after initial use!

How to create storm cloud:

First, you will want to fill the glass with water almost to the top. Leave at least an inch or two.

Then you will cover the water with the shaving cream on top. The water will then represent the air and the shaving cream will represent the clouds.

Then the fun part. You can either use the food coloring or your can dilute the food coloring with water. Which this is where the pipet will come in handy. You will then slowly add the food coloring to your clouds(shaving cream).

At first, you will not see the food color. But as you add more and more food coloring you will get the color to fall through the water.

Alright, so now we have a storm system!

Here's how to explain what's happening! Start off with talking about the simple water cycle. So explain how clouds form from moisture that evaporates into the atmosphere. Then condensation creates clouds.

Simple water cycle

Then as the clouds continue to gain more and more moisture (as we added the food color) the clouds will become very heavy. Then the natural thing to do when somethings is too heavy is to drop it. So clouds allow the moisture to fall. Which is precipitation so, rain/snow!

If you have any question, email me at atriplett@wxow.com