 Skip to Content

WinonArts launches new creative website

New
6:06 pm ***WXOW Story Bin

Winona, Minn. (WXOW): WinonArts has officially launched a new website designed to be a hub of creative resources and programming for the arts programs and people that were forced to change plans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This hub is designed to highlight three essential functions: Create in Place, a digital forum for people to take or teach classes, lessons, and activities, as well as buy or sell artistic comissions. Make in Place is a digital marketplace featuring the best of Winona's local artisans and craftspeople. This will also feature a digital craft fair, where you can safely meet the people behind the crafts and explore their wares. There is also Live @ the Stream, which is a livestreaming platform for local artists and shows to safely host an audience.

To attend the virtual shows, visit the marketplace, and get more information, you can find the site here.

Emma Groscop

Related Articles

Skip to content