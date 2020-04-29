WinonArts launches new creative website

Winona, Minn. (WXOW): WinonArts has officially launched a new website designed to be a hub of creative resources and programming for the arts programs and people that were forced to change plans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This hub is designed to highlight three essential functions: Create in Place, a digital forum for people to take or teach classes, lessons, and activities, as well as buy or sell artistic comissions. Make in Place is a digital marketplace featuring the best of Winona's local artisans and craftspeople. This will also feature a digital craft fair, where you can safely meet the people behind the crafts and explore their wares. There is also Live @ the Stream, which is a livestreaming platform for local artists and shows to safely host an audience.

To attend the virtual shows, visit the marketplace, and get more information, you can find the site here.