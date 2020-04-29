WNBA rookies to begin receiving health benefits this week

WNBA rookies to begin receiving health benefits this weekNew
WNBA rookies will start receiving health benefits this week. League Commissioner Cathy Engelbert tells The Associated Press that the benefits will begin Friday. Medical benefits usually are offered once training camp starts. With camps delayed indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic, first-year players will now be covered. The commissioner says WNBA veterans, who already receive year-round health benefits, will not have any break in their coverage.