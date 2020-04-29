 Skip to Content

WNBA rookies to begin receiving health benefits this week

WNBA rookies will start receiving health benefits this week. League Commissioner Cathy Engelbert tells The Associated Press that the benefits will begin Friday. Medical benefits usually are offered once training camp starts. With camps delayed indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic, first-year players will now be covered. The commissioner says WNBA veterans, who already receive year-round health benefits, will not have any break in their coverage.

