AP-NORC poll: High use, mild trust of news media on COVID-19

In a crowded and fluctuating information environment, a new poll finds Americans using the news media and their state or local governments as their regular sources on the coronavirus pandemic. But it’s information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and their own doctor that Americans trust the most. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows the news media is the most frequented source of information about the virus, but it is one of the least trusted. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is not a regularly used or highly trusted source of information for most Americans.