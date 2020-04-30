Biden reaches deal to let Sanders keep hundreds of delegates

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has agreed to let former primary rival Bernie Sanders keep hundreds of delegates that Sanders would otherwise forfeit by dropping out of the presidential race. The move was detailed to The Associated Press on Thursday. It’s s a major step as the two campaigns work to avoid the acrimony between the party establishment and progressive insurgents that marked Democrats’ 2016 battle between Sanders and nominee Hillary Clinton. In that campaign, Clinton and Sanders battled for delegates until the end of the primary calendar and then jousted over the party platform and rules well into the summer.