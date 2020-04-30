BREAKING: Riverfest canceled

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Riverfest 2020 is canceled for 2020.

Organizers announced that the event, scheduled for July 1-4 in Riverside Park, won't happen this year.

In a post on Facebook, they said in part, "Unfortunately, with the continued impacts of COVID-19 we were unable to come up with a way to continue forward with this event. In review of the Badger Bounce Back Plan, it has become clear with where are now, we would not be far enough along to be able to have our event."

One event may still happen, the post said. Organizers said they're working on whether there could still be a fireworks show on July 4. They said they'll have updaes in the near future.

The Riverfest board said they are continuing to meet to start planning for an event in 2021.