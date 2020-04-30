Cashton holding fundraiser this weekend to benefit small businesses

CASHTON, Wis. (WXOW) With many small businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in rural areas, the community of Cashton is coming together to organize a fundraiser for small businesses.

On Saturday, May 2nd, from 10 AM to 1 PM a drive-through dairy food drive will be held at the Cashton Community Hall.

Cash or check donations will also be accepted, and in return for your donation, people will receive donated dairy products from various organizations. You do not need to donate to receive the dairy products.

The donations will go towards small businesses in the Cashton area in the form of gift cards and cash donations. Event planner, Debra Wilkening says she just wants to help out her community in any way she can, "When you see that the struggle is real. People up there that don't have baby food or baby formula or diapers or milk or cheese or it's just if we can do some small thing to help, we are going to do it."

If you are unable to attend the fundraiser and would still like to donate, here is how: